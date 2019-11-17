Medical, security staff suspended after inmate death SCI Mahanoy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a dozen medical and security staff at a Schuykill County state prison were suspended after an inmate died this week, according to the Department of Corrections (DOC).

The superintendent of SCI Mahanoy said Tyrone Briggs died after he was involved in a fight with another inmate on Monday. He was 29.

The fight happened while he was waiting to be processed into a restricted housing unit.

The 13 employees affected will not get paid while on suspension pending the outcome of any criminal and administrative investigations. Their names will not be released.

Briggs was serving a 15-30 year sentence for rape of a child in Philadelphia County.