Meek Mill hoops with Philly kids affected by justice system

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Meek Mill played basketball before the 76ers game with 25 Philadelphia-area children from families who have been adversely affected by the criminal justice system. The Philly rapper and social activist says it was important to let the children know they are not forgotten as their parents or guardians sort through legal issues.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Mill survived a rough Philadelphia upbringing and prison to become a Grammy-nominated rapper. He now seeks changes in the same type of neighborhoods he grew up in. Mill planned to donate $500,000 worth of gifts this weekend to Philadelphia families. Mill said the items included toys, educational materials, clothes, and other surprises.