Members of National Guard assisting city of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania National Guard announced it’s supporting Philadelphia Monday morning.

The PNG is supporting Philadelphia. Assisting civil authorities during times of need is a core missions in the National Guard and our Guardsmen are well-trained and well-prepared to assist our commonwealth and our communities. pic.twitter.com/Ky8Pq8Ujuk — PA National Guard (@PANationalGuard) June 1, 2020

According to our ABC affiliate 6abc, officials in Philadelphia closed off much of the center of the city Sunday after peaceful protests over George Floyd’s death turned into a night of destruction with store windows smashed near City Hall, merchandise was taken from stores and police and other vehicles and structures set afire.

Philadelphia’s managing director, Brian Abernathy, said there were five more police officers injured, many hit with bricks. There were at least 10 additional arrests Sunday, bringing the total to more than 200.

Abernathy also said officers in West Philadelphia have been hit with bricks, rocks and Molotov cocktails during the unrest on Sunday.

6abc says thirteen officers on Saturday were left with injuries such as chemical burns, broken extremities, and head injuries, with one still hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle.

A 6 p.m. curfew was in effect until 6 a.m. Monday morning and retail establishments were ordered to close immediately ahead of the curfew.

President Donald Trump tweeted later Sunday afternoon: “Law & Order in Philadelphia, NOW! They are looting the stores.” He called for the National Guard to be deployed.

Law & Order in Philadelphia, NOW! They are looting stores. Call in our great National Guard like they FINALLY did (thank you President Trump) last night in Minneapolis. Is this what voters want with Sleepy Joe? All Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

The Pennsylvania National Guard says assisting civil authorities during times of need is a core mission in the National Guard and Guardsmen are well-trained and well-prepared to assist the commonwealth and communities.

Saturday, the Governor expanded activation of the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. That allows PEMA to direct emergency operations in the impacted counties and allocate personnel as necessary.