PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Gun violence in Philadelphia has increasingly become worse, and to combat it in schools, metal detectors are coming to middle and elementary schools.

Philadelphia high schools have had metal detectors for years, but recently, violence is occurring among younger students.

“I’ve had two incidents where guns have come into school. I have another incident where a young man, a young student was observed on a video firing a weapon a block from the school,” said Chief Kevin Bethel from the Office of School Safety. “It’s not about criminalizing anyone or targeting anyone. It’s about making our folks feel safe.”

Starting next week, students in sixth through eighth grades will be randomly selected to be scanned through the rest of the school year and beyond.