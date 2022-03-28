(Stacker) – Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Harrisburg from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Durham in 2015-2019: 100 (#57 most common destination from Durham)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Durham: 65 (#58 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 35 to Harrisburg

#49. Hinesville, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Hinesville in 2015-2019: 103 (#22 most common destination from Hinesville)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Hinesville: 0 (#202 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 103 to Harrisburg

#48. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Salisbury in 2015-2019: 104 (#20 most common destination from Salisbury)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Salisbury: 133 (#37 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 29 to Salisbury

#47. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Houston in 2015-2019: 118 (#161 most common destination from Houston)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Houston: 88 (#47 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 30 to Harrisburg

#46. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Pensacola in 2015-2019: 120 (#63 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Pensacola: 20 (#115 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 100 to Harrisburg

#45. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Memphis in 2015-2019: 122 (#72 most common destination from Memphis)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Memphis: 0 (#202 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 122 to Harrisburg

#44. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Syracuse in 2015-2019: 123 (#37 most common destination from Syracuse)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Syracuse: 12 (#139 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 111 to Harrisburg

#43. Richmond, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Richmond in 2015-2019: 123 (#57 most common destination from Richmond)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Richmond: 42 (#81 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 81 to Harrisburg

#41. Erie, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Erie in 2015-2019: 133 (#24 most common destination from Erie)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Erie: 357 (#13 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 224 to Erie

#40. Altoona, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Altoona in 2015-2019: 138 (#6 most common destination from Altoona)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Altoona: 87 (#49 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 51 to Harrisburg

#39. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from New Orleans in 2015-2019: 141 (#56 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Migration from Harrisburg to New Orleans: 30 (#95 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 111 to Harrisburg

#38. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Seattle in 2015-2019: 148 (#127 most common destination from Seattle)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Seattle: 0 (#202 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 148 to Harrisburg

#37. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from San Antonio in 2015-2019: 148 (#92 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Migration from Harrisburg to San Antonio: 43 (#79 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 105 to Harrisburg

#36. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Dallas in 2015-2019: 148 (#153 most common destination from Dallas)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Dallas: 112 (#43 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 36 to Harrisburg

#35. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Detroit in 2015-2019: 148 (#94 most common destination from Detroit)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Detroit: 127 (#38 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 21 to Harrisburg

#34. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Watertown in 2015-2019: 151 (#24 most common destination from Watertown)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Watertown: 60 (#63 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 91 to Harrisburg

#33. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 163 (#92 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Virginia Beach: 241 (#19 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 78 to Virginia Beach

#32. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Chicago in 2015-2019: 173 (#175 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Chicago: 58 (#65 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 115 to Harrisburg

#31. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 190 (#156 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Los Angeles: 153 (#34 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 37 to Harrisburg

#30. Utica-Rome, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Utica in 2015-2019: 213 (#6 most common destination from Utica)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Utica: 123 (#41 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 90 to Harrisburg

#29. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from New Haven in 2015-2019: 215 (#27 most common destination from New Haven)

– Migration from Harrisburg to New Haven: 22 (#108 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 193 to Harrisburg

#28. Williamsport, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Williamsport in 2015-2019: 220 (#4 most common destination from Williamsport)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Williamsport: 218 (#20 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 2 to Harrisburg

#27. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Atlanta in 2015-2019: 229 (#130 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Atlanta: 190 (#25 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 39 to Harrisburg

#26. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Denver in 2015-2019: 234 (#79 most common destination from Denver)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Denver: 159 (#32 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 75 to Harrisburg

#25. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Boston in 2015-2019: 240 (#83 most common destination from Boston)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Boston: 160 (#31 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 80 to Harrisburg

#24. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from North Port in 2015-2019: 269 (#22 most common destination from North Port)

– Migration from Harrisburg to North Port: 178 (#29 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 91 to Harrisburg

#23. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Hagerstown in 2015-2019: 277 (#7 most common destination from Hagerstown)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Hagerstown: 84 (#52 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 193 to Harrisburg

#22. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Bloomsburg in 2015-2019: 293 (#4 most common destination from Bloomsburg)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Bloomsburg: 190 (#25 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 103 to Harrisburg

#21. Johnstown, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Johnstown in 2015-2019: 312 (#4 most common destination from Johnstown)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Johnstown: 84 (#52 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 228 to Harrisburg

#20. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 334 (#5 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)

– Migration from Harrisburg to East Stroudsburg: 39 (#85 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 295 to Harrisburg

#19. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from San Diego in 2015-2019: 341 (#80 most common destination from San Diego)

– Migration from Harrisburg to San Diego: 253 (#18 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 88 to Harrisburg

#18. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Albany in 2015-2019: 347 (#18 most common destination from Albany)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Albany: 25 (#104 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 322 to Harrisburg

#17. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Orlando in 2015-2019: 347 (#51 most common destination from Orlando)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Orlando: 287 (#16 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 60 to Harrisburg

#16. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Allentown in 2015-2019: 429 (#9 most common destination from Allentown)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Allentown: 293 (#15 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 136 to Harrisburg

#15. Madison, WI Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Madison in 2015-2019: 442 (#13 most common destination from Madison)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Madison: 0 (#202 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 442 to Harrisburg

#14. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Tampa in 2015-2019: 506 (#50 most common destination from Tampa)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Tampa: 209 (#22 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 297 to Harrisburg

#13. State College, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from State College in 2015-2019: 545 (#3 most common destination from State College)

– Migration from Harrisburg to State College: 522 (#8 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 23 to Harrisburg

#12. Gettysburg, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Gettysburg in 2015-2019: 551 (#3 most common destination from Gettysburg)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Gettysburg: 186 (#27 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 365 to Harrisburg

#11. Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Scranton in 2015-2019: 560 (#6 most common destination from Scranton)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Scranton: 403 (#11 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 157 to Harrisburg

#10. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Baltimore in 2015-2019: 818 (#27 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Baltimore: 362 (#12 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 456 to Harrisburg

#9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Washington in 2015-2019: 932 (#58 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Washington: 849 (#7 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 83 to Harrisburg

#8. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 953 (#15 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Pittsburgh: 1,350 (#4 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 397 to Pittsburgh

#7. Reading, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Reading in 2015-2019: 1,358 (#3 most common destination from Reading)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Reading: 425 (#10 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 933 to Harrisburg

#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from New York in 2015-2019: 1,515 (#68 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from Harrisburg to New York: 516 (#9 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 999 to Harrisburg

#5. Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Chambersburg in 2015-2019: 1,546 (#1 most common destination from Chambersburg)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Chambersburg: 1,292 (#5 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 254 to Harrisburg

#4. Lebanon, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Lebanon in 2015-2019: 1,592 (#1 most common destination from Lebanon)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Lebanon: 1,242 (#6 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 350 to Harrisburg

#3. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Lancaster in 2015-2019: 1,759 (#2 most common destination from Lancaster)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Lancaster: 1,433 (#3 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 326 to Harrisburg

#2. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from York in 2015-2019: 2,598 (#1 most common destination from York)

– Migration from Harrisburg to York: 2,526 (#2 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 72 to Harrisburg

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg from Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 4,836 (#4 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Migration from Harrisburg to Philadelphia: 2,794 (#1 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 2,042 to Harrisburg