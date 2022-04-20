HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sixty-four projects will receive funding to improve transportation alternatives and enhance mobility and public accessibility across the state. Governor Tom Wolf and PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian announced the funding for the projects, which include ones in Midstate counties.

“Transportation affects every aspect of our lives,” Gramian said. “We are pleased to bring so many important improvements to communities across Pennsylvania.”

In the Midstate, the following projects will receive funding:

York County

Springettsbury Township

$535,000 to create an ADA-compliant intersection, add pedestrian accommodations, and increase the walkability of the intersection of Route 462

York County

$1.4 million to rehabilitate the Sheepford Bridge for pedestrian and bicycle access while preserving its historic character

Lebanon County

Jonestown Borough

$1.1 million to construct curb extensions at three intersections on Market Street and to enhance crosswalk and pedestrian visibility as well as stormwater movement.

Lebanon County Planning Department

$1.3 million for a new bridge over the Quittapahilla Creek; a partial road realignment from the new bridge southward to a new, safer direct connection with existing Chestnut Street and South 22nd Street and the trail network in Gloninger Woods Park; and the rail-trail running on the west side of South 22nd Street.

Lancaster County

City of Lancaster

$1.5 million for the Conestoga Boardwalk, a 725-foot walkway/bikeway that will be a key connection in the planned Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway and will allow residents to walk or bike to access the Conestoga River and the Waterworks and Conestoga Pines Park. The Boardwalk will be adjacent to Walnut Street/ Route 23 and will connect trails at the city’s operations center with the Walnut Street Fishing Area.

Sadsbury Township

$1 million to construct a 3-mile segment of the Enola Low-Grade Trail on an abandoned rail corridor between Bart Township and the Chester County line. Includes grading and surfacing for a 10-foot wide stone/paved trail with 2-foot shoulders. Existing drainage facilities will be cleaned and replaced as needed, and there will be three at-grade road crossings of low-volume local roads and one trailhead.

Franklin County

Shippensburg Community Parks and Recreation Authority

$840,000 to extend the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail to the west end of Shippensburg along an abandoned Western Maryland Railroad corridor

Dauphin County

City of Harrisburg

$900,000 to restore approximately 2,300 linear feet of degraded, paved trail on the Capital Area Greenbelt’s Paxtang Parkway Trail including culvert replacements and stabilizations where the trail crosses the Parkway Creek, as well as utility and stormwater work.

$925,000 to install ADA curb ramps, one signalized and seven unsignalized intersections along Herr Street (Route 3018). The project also includes installing 185 feet of missing sidewalk along the route, regrading an embankment and installing a curb extension to improve sight distance, and installing four accessible bus stops with shelters

Cumberland County

East Pennsboro Township

$1 million to construct a pedestrian bridge over East Penn Drive. The project would include 1,100 feet of ADA-compliant approach ramps and trail; ADA-compliant ramps and warning domes for crossing Center Street and the park entrance; pavement markings to advise motorists of pedestrian crossings; ADA-compliant sidewalks to connect the proposed trail to existing trails; new trail connecting to the existing trail on the west side of East Penn Drive and connecting to parking on the east side; an LED-lit travel advisory sign; native plants for landscaping; and sustainable stormwater management provisions

Applications were reviewed and selections were made based on such criteria as safety benefits, the reasonableness of cost, readiness for implementation, statewide or regional significance, integration of land use and transportation decision making, collaboration with stakeholders, and leverage of other projects or funding.

To learn more, click here.