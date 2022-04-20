HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Across Pennsylvania, thirteen drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-profit source projects moved one step closer to completion after the investment of $199 million through Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

“Ensuring the reliability of our most precious infrastructure is vital to the road to recovery for many of our communities,” Gov. Wolf said.

Funds for these projects will be disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST to review.

“PENNVEST continues to make valuable and prudent use of the state revolving fund,” said Gov. Wolf. “As we continue to soar past the landmark of $10 billion invested in clean water projects, it is evident that there is still a need for infrastructure improvement and I’m proud to be part of a successful system that provides efficient support while saving Pennsylvanians money.”

Two Midstate counties will receive funding, including:

Lebanon County

Mt. Gretna Campmeeting Association – received a $1,404,527 loan to demolish a water storage tank and construct a replacement tank, including updated treatment improvements and flow meters. The project will increase the reliability of potable water and water pressure to the service area.

Dauphin County