Midstate representative makes push for Hershey Kiss as official state candy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate lawmaker wants to have an official state andy and it’s no surprise which one he is suggesting.

State Representative Thomas Mehaffie III (R-Dauphin) who represents Hershey says he will introduce legislation to name the Hershey Kiss as Pennsylvania’s state candy. He says around 70 million kisses are made each day and the Hershey Company massively supports the state’s dairy industry in the process.

The Newtown Middle School eighth grade class was doing a social studies civics project and they wanted to pick the state candy and they came up with the Hershey Kiss and that came through to me and I was just like, wow I didn’t think about that,” Mehaffie said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Mehaffie says he met with the students and asked them to help with the legislative process.