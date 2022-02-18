Midstate substance use disorder treatment centers to receive grant funding

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs announced on Friday, Feb 18 that $15 million in grant funding will be distributed throughout the Commonwealth for stabilization payments to substance use disorder treatment providers to help with pandemic-related expenses.

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has had negative impacts on the entire drug and alcohol field including individuals struggling with the disease of addiction and those providing life-saving services,” Secretary Jen Smith said. “This funding will help providers fill in the gaps to ensure that every Pennsylvanian in need of substance use disorder treatment services is able to access safe, high-quality services.”

Money from these grants will impact many providers in the Midstate. This includes ARS of Lancaster, Discovery House Harrisburg, Cumberland Comprehensive Treatment Center, and many more throughout the region.

“We’re pleased that this funding is able to assist a large number of SUD treatment providers and we are confident that it will make a difference in keeping them open and operational at a time when we need all the treatment services possible for folks in need,” Smith said.

The grants are part of $55 million in federal funding awarded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

A full list of the centers that will be receiving funding can be found here.