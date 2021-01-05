Midstate unemployment remains higher than before COVID-19 but lower than PA and national averages

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Unemployment rates throughout the Midstate remain higher than before the pandemic but lower than elsewhere in Pennsylvania and the U.S.

For the six “metropolitan statistical areas” (as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau) within the Midstate, the unemployment rate for November ranged from 3.9 percent to 5.1 percent, according to data released Tuesday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. These rates compare with a 6.1 percent November rate for all of Pennsylvania and a 6.7 percent rate for the U.S. Rates in all six Midstate metro areas were higher than they were a year earlier but lower than they were the previous month (October).

Pennsylvania as a state, in turn, has generally performed somewhat better than the U.S. during the pandemic. Prior to COVID-19, the commonwealth’s unemployment rate was fractionally higher than the national average; now it is lower.

The following are unemployment rates throughout the Midstate for November 2020 (the most recent month available) compared to the Pennsylvania and U.S. rates over one month earlier and one year earlier:

Area November 2020 October 2020 (one month earlier) November 2019 (one year earlier) Harrisburg-Carlisle 5.0% 5.8% 3.7% Lancaster 4.4% 5.2% 3.4% York-Hanover 4.9% 5.8% 3.8% Lebanon 5.1% 5.9% 3.1% Gettysburg 3.9% 4.5% 3.2% Chambersburg-Waynesboro 4.7% 5.8% 3.8% PENNSYLVANIA 6.1% 7.0% 4.4% U.S. 6.7% 6.9% 3.5% (Source: ABC27 News analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data)

The declines compared to October appeared to be driven partly, but not (in most cases) entirely, by a decline in the size of the workforce, likely as some people stopped looking for work and no longer counted in these statistics as unemployed. (The unemployment rate is calculated by the total number of people who aren’t working but are actively seeking work, divided by that same number plus the number of people who are working.)