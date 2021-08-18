Midstate’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet donates over $600,000 to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., one of the U.S.’s largest chains of discount retail stores and based in South Central Pa., has raised more than $627,000 nationwide for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Ollie’s says both organizations have had a heavy focus on the importance of healthy communities and children, this record-breaking fundraiser will benefit 84 CMN hospitals.

“We are pleased to break our fundraising record for our CMN Hospitals this summer season,” John Swygert, Ollie’s President and CEO said. “The incredible generosity of both our store associates and our customers continues to uphold our longstanding commitment to support nonprofit organizations in the 28 states we call home. Our growing footprint now allows us to support children at 84 local CMN hospitals throughout the communities we serve.”

Ollie’s says there is a massive gap locally and worldwide between healthcare funding and the needs of children’s hospitals across the U.S., explaining why hospitals are so reliant on donations and support from the community.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals is the largest network of children’s hospitals in the U.S. and Canada, with the mission of helping as many children live healthy lives as possible.

Ollie’s, a business founded in Mechanicsburg, offers a massive selection of name products, from all kinds of departments, for much lower prices in 28 states. Over the past few years, Ollie’s has hosted fundraising drives for COVID-19 response, Central Pa. Food Bank and more.