HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Milton Hershey School is naming its new early childhood education initiative after Milton Hershey’s wife.

The Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning will be for children up to five years old.

Tuition will be free for low-income children. There are also plans to build up to six centers across the state.

The first two will be in Hershey and Harrisburg.