Minority-owned businesses anxious as second round of Paycheck Protection Program begins

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Paycheck Protection Program Part II began Monday as Congress attempts to funnel money toward small businesses and keep them afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you want some of the money, which starts as a loan and could possibly become a grant if spent properly, you better act fast.

“There were a whole lot of people standing in line when the money stopped in round one,” said Kevin Shivers of the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers.

During the first wave, 69,000 businesses in Pennsylvania divvied up the $15 billion. “The lion’s share of that was processed by community banks here in Pennsylvania,” Shivers said.

But did too small of a share go to women or minority-owned small businesses? Yes, says Karl Singleton, President and CEO of The Pennsylvania Diversity Coalition.

“There are things going on with those dollars that not everyone is starting off on a level playing field,” Singleton said, acknowledging that many of his members don’t have close relationships with the bankers tasked with doling out the cash.

Singleton says his organization would like to help steer those banks toward his members who are deserving of the grants/loans. But he also thinks some tough questions need to be steered toward what happened in round one.

In short: what banks gave how much and to whom?

“How much was allocated toward black women-owned businesses?” Singleton asks. “How much toward black male-owned businesses, or Latino woman businesses or Latino male businesses?”

Round II has set aside $60 billion for smaller community banks, which Shivers hopes will level the playing field for women and minority-owned business that didn’t participate in round one.

But ABC27 has heard several complaints from business owners who were denied without explanation, who see other businesses that got money and wonder if the fix was in. Or they believe the money went to the politically connected and their friends.

“There was a lot of frustration,” Shivers said. “I know, many of our community banks didn’t even have access to the system when the switch was flipped in the first round.”

Both community banks and the PA Diversity Coalition say they stand ready to help women and minority-owned businesses get access to the PPP that they deserve. They both say apply today.

But even if you do, also remember, there are no guarantees you’re not already too late.