Missing 7-week-old boy found safe; baby’s parents in custody

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WHTM) – 7-week-old Ambrose Klingensmith has been found safe, and his parents are in custody in Tennessee Tuesday, West Mifflin police confirmed.

WTAE-TV reports police had been looking for the infant since Thursday. They said he was found unharmed and was being medically examined.

Authorities said the baby’s parents, Daemon Klingensmith and Jeannette Funnen, are charged with child endangerment and intimidation, retaliation or obstruction of a child abuse case. Both were found in Marshall County, Tennessee, after the FBI received a tip.

The infant was taken from UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh by his parents after they were told their son had injuries consistent with child abuse, according to court documents.

WTAE reports medical report detailed in those documents alleges Ambrose had several bruises on his stomach consistent with finger marks that were “highly concerning for physical abuse.” Court papers claim those marks had a “patterned injury” that were inflicted and caused the baby “substantial pain.”

“There might have been a mistake made,” said Eric Klingensmith, Ambrose’s grandfather to WTAE. “There was definitely a bruise. I don’t believe the bruise happened because anybody was trying to hurt the baby. What we heard was the baby was in the hospital because it wasn’t going to the bathroom and that he was supposed to massage the stomach to try to help the bowel movement and I’m hoping something in there happened.”

According to court papers, the hospital contacted West Mifflin police for help contacting the baby’s parents because more testing needed to be done to see if there were internal injuries, but multiple attempts to contact them were unsuccessful.

Kimberly and Eric Klingensmith said they have started proceedings to foster both Ambrose and Funnen’s 3-year-old son, while the case against their son and Funnen moves through the system, according to WTAE.