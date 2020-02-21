Missing 79-year-old Pennsylvania man

Live Now
HONESDALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police Honesdale in Wayne County are searching for a missing 79-year-old man from northeastern Pennsylvania.

Simon Phillips was last seen in Wayne County. Pennsylvania State Police say he might be in Berks or Schuylkill counties.

Phillips may be driving a 2002 Toyota Highlander with no front bumper and the license plate KJP-6940.

Police believe Phillips may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Phillips is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police Honesdale at 570-253-7126.

