Missing endangered person advisory: Bloomsburg PD, Columbia County, PA

The Bloomsburg PD, Columbia County Pennsylvania, are searching for Erica Shultz, a 26-year-old white female described as 5’04”, 220 lbs., with Blond Hair, Blue Eyes. She wears glasses. Her clothing description is unknown.

Shultz was last seen in the area of the 400 block of Railroad St., Bloomsburg, Columbia County PA., on 12/04/20 at approximately 8:00 PM. Police believe she is missing under suspicious circumstances and may be at risk or harm or injury.

Anyone with information on SHULTZ is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or The Bloomsburg Police Dept. at 570-317-2846.