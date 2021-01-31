Missing endangered person advisory: Schuylkill Haven PSP, Schuylkill County, PA

The Schuylkill Haven Pa. State Police, Schuylkill County Pennsylvania, is searching for Viola Humphrey, a 12-year-old white female described as 5’3, 122 lbs., with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was wearing gray sweatpants and a camouflage sweatshirt.

Humphrey was last seen on Fair Rd., Summit Station, Wayne Township in Schuylkill County on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and is believed to be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Humphrey is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or Schuylkill Haven PSP at 570-593-2000.