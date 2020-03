EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors and nurses in desperate need of protective medical equipment will soon be decked out in pinstripes.

Major League Baseball and Fanatics are partnering to make hospital gowns and protective masks with the same fabrics used to make baseball jerseys.

Doctors and nurses in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York will end up with gowns and masks that’ll look like jerseys from the Phillies and Yankees.