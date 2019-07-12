Mom who smothered 17-month-old son gets life without parole

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pennsylvania mother who smothered her 17-month-old son and then sent the boy’s father videos of abuse has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole.

Christian Clark was sentenced Thursday. The 24-year-old McKeesport resident had pleaded no contest to homicide and attempted homicide charges in April in a deal with Allegheny County prosecutors that spared her the death penalty.

Clark was charged in the November 2016 death of Andre Price III and was also accused of threatening the life of his 2-year-old sister. Authorities have said Clark thought her boyfriend was cheating on her.

During hours of angry texts, Clark sent pictures and graphic videos of abuse to the boy’s father, who was charged with felony child endangerment because he didn’t intervene. He has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced July 29.

