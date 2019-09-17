Group to rally at Capitol for red flag law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will urge lawmakers to approve “red flag” legislation.

The group will rally Tuesday in support of Senate Bill 90 and House Bill 1075. The bills would allow police or family members to seek a court order that temporarily removes guns from people who pose a serious threat to themselves or others.

Rep. Todd Stephens (R-Montgomery) and other lawmakers will meet with the group.

The rally on the Rotunda steps will begin at 10 a.m.