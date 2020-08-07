Montour County hit hard by storms

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A storm is wreaking havoc through several counties Friday. Spots across Montour, Northumberland and neighboring counties have been ravaged by a severe storm.

At Geisinger Medical Center Danville where reports have had county communications tied up all morning, power lines and trees down. On Upper Mulberry Street a tree actually coming down on to a car. Luckily no one injured as a result.

A few miles away, a screen destroyed at the Point Drive In theater. There’s a lot to unpack in terms of damage, repair and cleanup efforts.

