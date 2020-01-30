More lawsuits filed against nation’s oldest reform school

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five more lawsuits have been filed against the nation’s oldest reform school, a Philadelphia-area institution that now faces more than a dozen suits alleging abuse.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 13 lawsuits have been filed recently against now-shuttered Glen Mills Schools, a 193-year-old campus for court-ordered boys in Delaware County.
All students were ordered removed and the school’s licenses were revoked after an Inquirer investigation detailed decades of alleged abuse and cover-ups.
A Glen Mills spokesman called the allegations “heartbreaking.”
He said attorneys are evaluating them as Glen Mills Schools “continues to cooperate” with governmental authorities.
