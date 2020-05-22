More of Pennsylvania emerges from coronavirus shutdowns

Nora Derhammer is assisted into Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a visit from her family who held a parade to celebrate her 102nd birthday in Dallas, Pa. Thursday, May 21, 2020. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens’ Voice via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Residents of 12 more Pennsylvania counties were allowed to freely leave their homes on Friday, and other parts of the shutdown were lifted, as Gov. Tom Wolf prepared to announce which counties have made sufficient progress against the new coronavirus to join them.

In addition, Wolf has suggested that he could announce Friday that he’s easing practically all of the state’s pandemic restrictions in the state’s most lightly impacted counties, where there have been relatively few virus infections and deaths.

About 60% of Pennsylvania’s 12.8 million residents, largely in heavily populated eastern Pennsylvania, remain under Wolf’s stay-at-home orders and restrictions that limit business activity to services deemed to be essential.

Wolf announced last week that the 12 counties leaving the so-called “red” phase and moving to the “yellow” phase of his reopening plan on Friday would include Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne and York.

They joined 37 other counties that had previously been moved to yellow, meaning that people are free to leave their homes for any reason, gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed, and many retailers, offices and factories may reopen.

Still ordered to remain closed in yellow counties are gyms, barber shops, nail salons, casinos, theaters and other such venues. Other restrictions also remain in place, including a ban on youth sports, and bars and restaurants may still offer only delivery or takeout service.

It is not clear what restrictions, if any, will remain in place in the green phase that Wolf may announce Friday. It is the least-restrictive phase of his color-coded reopening plan. Health officials have said they were working on guidelines for counties in the green phase.