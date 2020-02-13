More state park campsites will allow pets next year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More campsites will be open to pets at Pennsylvania’s state parks next year.

A total of 46 new campsites at six state parks will allow camping with pets, beginning with the 2021 camping season, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Thursday.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said the department is getting the word out early because many campers like to make plans well in advance. Campers are allowed to make reservations up to 11 months before their stay.

Codorus State Park in York County will add 13 new pet-friendly sites. Other parks adding pet camping sites are Frances Slocum, Ohiopyle, Ryerson Station, Tobyhanna, and Trough Creek.

Ohiopyle also will offer pet-friendly camping in an ADA-compliant cottage.

Pet camping was first introduced at nine state parks in 2001. Fifty-six of Pennsylvania 121 state parks now have pet-friendly sites, and 26 allow dogs in designated cabins, cottages and yurts.