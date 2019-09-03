More than 100 firefighters battle apartment fire near Temple University

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 firefighters took on a three-alarm fire in Philadelphia Monday night.

The fire started around 8:30 p.m. at a four-story apartment complex near Temple University at 1543 N. 16th Street.

So far, there are no reports of injuries, but according to The Temple News, residents and students of the 1600 block of Oxford and Willington streets were not allowed back in their homes as firefighters continued working.

All evacuated students were accounted for, Captain Derrick Bowmer said to The Temple News, but it is unclear how many students and residents were forced from their homes.

The streets surrounding the scene were lit with fire trucks and police cars as hundreds of police officers, students and residents watched firefighters try to temper the blaze, The Temple News reports.

Police said, as of early Tuesday, students were not yet been told they could return to their homes.

No word on the cause just yet but the building was reportedly being renovated.