Mother charged with killing her 5-month-old son

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A mother has been charged with having killed her 5-month-old son at her north Philadelphia home.

Thirty-five-year-old Nadirah Al-Kaabah is charged with murder, child endangerment and possessing an instrument of crime.

Capt. Jason Smith said officers were called just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday and found the boy unresponsive with obvious bruising to the face and neck.

Al-Kaabah was suspected to have struck the child with objects in the room such as a remote control and some kind of musical toy.

Al-Kaabah had 16 prior arrests, including one for an assault on a police officer.

