Mother, daughter found dead in murder-suicide, police say

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) – Police say a woman in northeastern Pennsylvania killed her 5-year-old daughter and then herself.

Pennsylvania State Police found the victims Friday morning in Bear Creek Township, near Wilkes-Barre, in a car parked just off the road in a wooded area bisected by a clear-cut for power lines.

Troopers identified the victims as 31-year-old Christina Tyler and 5-year-old Olivia Tyler. Police say the car was Christina Tyler’s. Police say the investigation was ongoing, but that nobody else was involved.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)