FARRELL, Pa. (WHTM) – Just hours after Santa finished his Christmas deliveries, Mrs. Clause had a baby at a western Pennsylvania hospital.

“Through one foggy Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning, Mrs. Clause had a baby on Christmas Day at UPMC Horizon,” the hospital in Mercer County announced on Twitter.

“Amanda and Randy Clause welcomed baby Lorenzo Luciano Clause, 7 lbs., 11 oz, into the world eight days early on Dec. 25 at 9:47 a.m.”