Multi-passenger van overturns, killing 3, injuring 8

LANDENBERG, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a multi-passenger van overturned on a southeastern Pennsylvania highway, killing three people and sending eight others to hospitals.

State police in Chester County say the one-vehicle crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of the Route 1 bypass in New Garden Township.

Police say three of the 11 occupants were dead. The others were taken to two hospitals, where there was no immediate information about their conditions.

Police said there was no immediate information about how the accident happened or where the van was heading. Details about those killed were not immediately available.

