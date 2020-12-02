Multiple structures damaged in Norwegian Township fire

Including the Seltzer Hose Company which was located near where the fire started

SELTZER, NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Four homes and a fire department were damaged Wednesday when fire broke out at a home in Schuylkill County.

As of 5:30 p.m. fire crews were still working to extinguish the blaze that broke out in the 300 block of Main Street earlier in the afternoon.





Eyewitness News was told the fire started at 312 Main Street and spread, damaging other buildings, including the Seltzer Hose Company.

In video sent to Eyewitness News, flames could be seen spreading from one home to another as crews tried to put the fire out.

We are also told a dog perished in the ordeal. The Fire Marshal is investigating what sparked this blaze.

Eyewitness News is there and will provide more information as it becomes available.