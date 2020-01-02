Mummers brigade disqualified for ‘use of blackface’

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Philadelphia Mummers Parade disqualified a group for wearing blackface make-up during the New Year’s Day parade, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Froggy Carr Wenches Brigade had at least one marcher wearing all black face paint, according to city officials who were monitoring the event.

In a tweet, Mayor Jim Kenney said, “The use of blackface by someone affiliated with Froggy Carr was abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke also responded to the matter in a tweet saying, “There is utterly no place for this kind of reprehensible behavior in Philadelphia or anywhere in America.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports around 800 people marched with the Froggy Carr brigade on Jan. 1, 2020, but of those only 120 are members.

The theme was “Frogs Getting Gritty With It.” The mummers were dressed in Philadelphia Flyers colors, orange, and black. Many had their faces painted with black, orange and white colors.

The Mummers are comprised of groups that have different divisions; Comics, Wench Brigades, Fancys, Fancy Brigades, and String Bands. You can learn more about them all here.