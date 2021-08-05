Murder charges filed in Miami Beach spring break overdoses, including Pennsylvania woman

MIAMI, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — Two North Carolina men accused of raping a tourist who died of an overdose during a spring break trip to Miami Beach are now facing first-degree murder charges.

A grand jury in Miami-Dade County returned an indictment Wednesday finding Evoire Collier and Dorian Taylor responsible for the fentanyl-induced death of 24-year-old Christine Englehardt.

Prosecutors say the 24-year-old from Richboro, Pennsylvania met the men in South Beach. Her body was found in the Albion Hotel “semi-nude” after visitors flocked to Miami for spring break.

The men met Englehardt at a Miami restaurant and “went along with [Taylor] as they planned to have sex with the victim.” Collier told police they then gave her a “green pill,” initially believed to be Percoset.

The two men were seen reportedly entering the hotel room with Englehardt and left less than an hour later according to police and surveillance footage. They also allegedly spent her money at various locations, before being found by police on Ocean Drive when they recognized Collier’s pants from the video.

The grand jury added a murder charge against Taylor for supplying the same opioid to 21-year-old Walter Riley of Chicago. He was found unconscious and died two days after Englehardt.

