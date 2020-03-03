Murder suspect barricaded inside room at West Goshen Quality Inn: Sources

WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (WPVI) — Police and emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon to calls of a man barricaded inside a room at a Quality Inn in Chester County, WPVI reports.

According to authorities, crews responded to the Quality Inn in the 900 block of South High Street in West Goshen Township at about 1 p.m.

Sources told Action News a murder suspect was barricaded inside of a room. The person may be connected to a homicide in Lancaster County on Monday night.

There was no immediate word on injuries, or why the person was barricaded inside the room.

