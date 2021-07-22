National Fuel proposes rate decrease for Pa. customers

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — The National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation has filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to provide savings to customers.

If approved, all customers would receive a one-time bill credit and a reduction in monthly bills. The ongoing

savings on monthly bills would include a reduction in base delivery rates and a temporary refund rate that would be effective for five years.

The proposed savings are as follows:

One-time Bill Credit (Current Active Customers) Residential $100 Commercial $250

Rate Reductions (Average Annual Savings) Residential $53 Commercial $106



The Company is requesting that the credits be applied to active customer accounts and the base rate reduction and refund rate begin on Oct. 1, 2021.

National Fuel has not sought a delivery rate increase in Pennsylvania in more than 14 years.

Residential customer bills have declined from an all-time high during 2008-2009, when annual bills averaged $1,618, to an average annual residential bill of $859 during 2020-2021.

Data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration found that National Fuel had the lowest residential gas rates amongst gas utilities in Pennsylvania, and ranked second lowest in the northeast United States.

National Fuel’s proposal is subject to change based on approval by the PUC.

Customers who have had their gas service disconnected can contact National Fuel at 1-800-365-3234 to determine eligibility for credit and other payment assistance programs available.

Visit nationalfuel.com for more information.