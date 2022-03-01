HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Problem Gambling Awareness Month is a national campaign and this year’s theme is “Awareness and Action.” To kick off the month, Pennsylvania’s Department of Drug and Alcohol programs will join representatives of the Pennsylvania Lottery, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, and others to mark the 18th anniversary.

Nearly three years ago, calls to the 1-800 helpline number, which is overseen by the Council on Compulsive Gaming, were mostly from middle-aged casino goers. Now, the callers are younger and online. The pandemic shut down casinos for months, leaving many people to pick up their devices or tablets to bet, which made it both more accessible and harder to put down.

More information about the month ahead will be shared. This is a developing story.