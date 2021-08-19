National Soft Ice Cream Day: 20+ places to get soft serve in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Aug. 19 is National Soft Ice Cream Day. Here’s where you can get some delicious soft-serve ice cream in the Midstate:

1. Annie’s Soft Ice Cream

Location: Palmyra
Website here

2. Bobcat Creamery

Location: Manchester
Website here

3. BootLLeg Creamery & Bakery in the Cove

Location: Duncannon

4. Brickerville Ice Cream Shop

Location: Lititz
Website here

5. Freeze & Frizz

Location: Lancaster
Website here

6. Hanna’s Ice Cream Shoppe

Location: New Cumberland
Website here

7. Happy Conez

Location: New Cumberland
Website here

8. HayLoft Ice Cream

Location: Leola
Website here

9. The Ice Shack

Location: Myerstown
Website here

10. Lancaster Cupcake

Location 1: Granite Run Dr., Lancaster
Location 2: Orange St., Lancaster
Website here

11. Little Dipper’s Ice Cream

Location: Mount Joy
Website here

12. Massey’s Frozen Custard

Location: Carlisle
Website here

13. Rainbow Snow and Ice Cream

Location: Palmyra
Website here

14. Reeser’s Soft Ice Cream

Location: Lewisberry
Website here

15. Scoops Ice Cream & Grille

Location: Mountville
Website here

16. Son’s Ice Cream & Italian Ice

Location 1: East Petersburg
Location 2: Quarryville
Location 3: Strasburg
Website here

17. The Cow-Lick Ice Cream at Paulus Farm

Location: Mechanicsburg
Website here

18. The Pretzel Hut

Location: Newmanstown
Website here

19. Twin Kiss

Location 1: Elizabethtown
Website here
Location 2: Manheim
Website here
Location 3: Myerstown (Raub’s Twin Kiss)
Website here

20. Twirly Top

Location: Gardners
Website here

