National Soft Ice Cream Day: 20+ places to get soft serve in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Aug. 19 is National Soft Ice Cream Day. Here’s where you can get some delicious soft-serve ice cream in the Midstate:
1. Annie’s Soft Ice Cream
Location: Palmyra
Website here
2. Bobcat Creamery
Location: Manchester
Website here
3. BootLLeg Creamery & Bakery in the Cove
Location: Duncannon
4. Brickerville Ice Cream Shop
Location: Lititz
Website here
5. Freeze & Frizz
Location: Lancaster
Website here
6. Hanna’s Ice Cream Shoppe
Location: New Cumberland
Website here
7. Happy Conez
Location: New Cumberland
Website here
8. HayLoft Ice Cream
Location: Leola
Website here
9. The Ice Shack
Location: Myerstown
Website here
10. Lancaster Cupcake
Location 1: Granite Run Dr., Lancaster
Location 2: Orange St., Lancaster
Website here
11. Little Dipper’s Ice Cream
Location: Mount Joy
Website here
12. Massey’s Frozen Custard
Location: Carlisle
Website here
13. Rainbow Snow and Ice Cream
Location: Palmyra
Website here
14. Reeser’s Soft Ice Cream
Location: Lewisberry
Website here
15. Scoops Ice Cream & Grille
Location: Mountville
Website here
16. Son’s Ice Cream & Italian Ice
Location 1: East Petersburg
Location 2: Quarryville
Location 3: Strasburg
Website here
17. The Cow-Lick Ice Cream at Paulus Farm
Location: Mechanicsburg
Website here
18. The Pretzel Hut
Location: Newmanstown
Website here
19. Twin Kiss
Location 1: Elizabethtown
Website here
Location 2: Manheim
Website here
Location 3: Myerstown (Raub’s Twin Kiss)
Website here
20. Twirly Top
Location: Gardners
Website here