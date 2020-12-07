Nationstar Mortgage settles $2.75 million for Pennsylvania mortgage loan borrowers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday, that his office obtained an $86.3 million settlement from Nationstar Mortgage, the country’s fourth-largest mortgage servicer. In Pennsylvania, the settlement affected 2,234 loans for a total of $2.75 million in restitution for these borrowers.

The settlement in the form of a consent judgment, resolves allegations that Nationstar violated consumer protection laws.

“This company failed to follow the law and took advantage of Pennsylvania consumers looking for help on their loans,” said AG Shapiro. “I appreciate the work of this multistate group and the consumer advocates in our office who secured this settlement and will provide borrowers with relief.”

The settlement will provide Pennsylvania consumers restitution as the result of an investigation that covered Nationstar’s conduct between Jan. 1, 2011, and Dec. 31, 2017.

The investigation found that some borrowers, who had sought assistance with payments and loan modifications, fell through the cracks after Nationstar acquired other companies’ portfolios.

These borrowers will receive a guaranteed minimum payment of $840 as part of the settlement.

The investigation also found that Nationstar neglected to correct hired third party companies, who changed the locks on homes of borrowers that couldn’t pay loans on time. These buyers will receive a guaranteed minimum payment of $250.

A settlement administrator will send eligible borrowers a claim form in 2021.