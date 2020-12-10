Nearly $20B spent by Americans this Small Business Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Small Business Saturday shoppers spent an estimated $19.8 billion at independent retailers and restaurants according to data recently released by American Express. Those numbers are up from $19.6 billion from last year.

“Small local businesses are the largest employers nationally,” explained SBA Eastern Pennsylvania Deputy District Director Michael Kane. “They are responsible for producing 2 out of every 3 new jobs each year and for generating more than 40% of private-sector payroll. Half of all working Americans either own or work for a small business.”

Unsurprisingly, online shopping at small businesses was up more than 10 percent over last year, with more than half of shoppers making a purchase online.

Americans who reported shopping small on the day said they supported a small business through social media by endorsing local shops or shopping at a small business because of a recommendation on social media.

Shopping at small businesses is encouraged and experts like Kane say “Supporting small business is a smart choice every day.”