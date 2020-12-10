Nearly $20B spent by Americans this Small Business Saturday

Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: York Small Business Saturday)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Small Business Saturday shoppers spent an estimated $19.8 billion at independent retailers and restaurants according to data recently released by American Express. Those numbers are up from $19.6 billion from last year.

“Small local businesses are the largest employers nationally,” explained SBA Eastern Pennsylvania Deputy District Director Michael Kane. “They are responsible for producing 2 out of every 3 new jobs each year and for generating more than 40% of private-sector payroll. Half of all working Americans either own or work for a small business.”

Unsurprisingly, online shopping at small businesses was up more than 10 percent over last year, with more than half of shoppers making a purchase online.

Americans who reported shopping small on the day said they supported a small business through social media by endorsing local shops or shopping at a small business because of a recommendation on social media.

Shopping at small businesses is encouraged and experts like Kane say “Supporting small business is a smart choice every day.”

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss