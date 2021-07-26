Need a vacation? 10 great destinations to visit in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a very diverse state that offers accommodations for any individual, and most are just a short drive away from anywhere in the state.
We’re in the middle of summer, and as we approach the Fall season, more and more people will be looking to squeeze in a vacation.
According to U.S. News, these are the 10 of the best places to visit in Pennsylvania.
- Philadelphia: Located along the eastern border of Pennsylvania and close to New Jersey, Philadelphia offers a populated city that’s great for exploration. There are several professional sports teams to cheer on as well.
- Gettysburg: The historic city of Gettysburg brings in tourists from across the country all year round. Visit the famed battlefields where soldiers fought in the Civil War.
- Pittsburgh: Dubbed “Steel City,” Pittsburgh is a city that has roots to many steel-related businesses. The city rests along three rivers: The Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio Rivers, providing for some awe-inspiring views.
- Hershey: Take a drive through “The Sweetest Place on Earth,” the hometown of Hershey Chocolate. The city also is home to HersheyPark, an amusement park famous for large rollercoasters and a massive waterpark.
- Valley Forge: Visit the city that George Washington and the Contential Army called home during the winter of 1977-78. When you’re all done catching up on the history of the city, visit nearby King of Prussia mall and shop till you drop.
- Lancaster: Take a ride through an extremely unique part of the country, where the Amish community has called home since the early 1700s.
- Erie: Erie is located in the north-western most part of the state, bordering the Great Lakes. The city is also home to Presque Isle State Park to enjoy a variety of activites for the whole family.
- The Poconos: A destination that has been host to many family vacations, the Poconos offer many activites. There are several resorts that are wonderful destinations for vacations.
- Allegheny National Forest: Allegheny National Forest is the only national forest in the entire state. Totaling 500,000 acres, there’s plenty of space for any activites for your family.
- Ricketts Glen State Park: Rickets Glen is home to over 26 miles of hiking trails that lead to breathtaking views of over 20 waterfalls. Wonderful adventure with gorgeous scenery, including a 7.2 mile loop that allows visitors to hike and see 21 of the park’s 22 waterfalls.