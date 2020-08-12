Neighborhood “cat” burglar is after your shoes!

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you live in Altoona and are missing some shoes, we might have an answer for you.

A six pound, furry, and sneaky “cat” burglar has been scouring his neighborhood every night for his greatest treasure: SHOES!

Jordan, the cat (not our host), travels up to 7 miles nightly on his journey to collect the shoes you have forgotten outside and bring it home to his human, BJ Ross. Ross says the collection of shoes has grown to over 50 and funnier yet, Jordan routinely brings back the completed pair. If one night he only gets one shoe, the next he brings back it’s pair.

Ross created a Facebook group that has now eclipsed 2,000 members in about a week. People from across the country follow along with Jordan’s journey and collection of shoes. To keep track of Jordan’s nightly exploits, Ross put a GPS tracker on his collar and installed a camera in her backyard. The footage has caught Jordan dragging shoes into the yard and even scaling the fence!

Here’s a post from the group “Jordan” on Facebook of Jordan bringing a shoe into the yard.

Ross finds joy in the entertainment people are getting out of Jordan and the bright spot on the internet that the page has become.

Wonder what happens with the shoes? BJ has continued to collect them and post pictures in the Facebook group. If a neighbor sees that their missing sneaks have been taken by this feline felon, they can message BJ to get them back.