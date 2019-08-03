Neighbors raise over $50,000 to help disabled man keep hom

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WHTM) – A New Jersey community came together to help a disabled man at risk of losing his home.

WPVI-TV reports Lamar Harris lives alone in the same house where he grew up after losing his whole family.

Harris helps his neighbors with everyday chores like picking up trash and walking the dogs, so when they learned Harris has so much debt that his house was at risk of foreclosure, they found a way to give back.

The neighborhood raised over $50,000 with a GoFundMe to help Harris pay off his back taxes and keep his house.

“I’ve been looking after him for so many years now, he’s like part of my family,” Tom Brake told WPVI. “I just can’t stand by and let anything happen to him.”

Harris wasn’t out of the woods yet. He needed $2,000 immediately to pay his next tax bill. That was until another neighbor, 25-year-old Chris DeStefano, showed up with $3,000 in cash, hoping to help his old friend.

“For the last 16 years, you’ve done everything for people in this neighborhood,” DeStefano told Harris. “You’ve asked for nothing in return. We love you.”

Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com