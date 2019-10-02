New brief shows benefits of adult-use cannabis legalization

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislators and policy advocates will unveil a new policy brief that serves as a roadmap to safe, remunerative legalization of cannabis use for Pennsylvania that grows the economy and addresses over-incarceration.

This comes just one week after Gov. Tom Wolf announced he supports the legalization of recreational marijuana.

The Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center will discuss the topic at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Capitol Media Center.

Speakers will talk about how legalization could address racial disparities in the criminal justice system and grow the state economy.

State Rep. Dave Delloso will discuss his recently-introduced bill, House Bill 1899, that would legalize adult-use cannabis and sell it through the state store system. The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Jordan Harris, who will also speak at the press conference.

Wolf called on the Legislature to seriously debate and pass a bill to legalize recreational marijuana. He wants lawmakers to decriminalize non-violent and small cannabis-related offenses and find a way to expunge past convictions.

This comes after Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released a report from his statewide listening tour. The report found 65 to 70 percent of attendees approved adult-use cannabis legislation.