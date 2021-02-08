New details emerge after body of woman found along I-80

WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police have released new details, as the body of a woman found near I-80 in Union County remains unidentified.
Officials responded to I-80 eastbound mile marker 199 at the
They say the woman is a white female, possibly of Asian or Native American descent with brown hair. Officials believe her to be in her 20s to 40s, about 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-6 in height and approximately 120 to 140 pounds.
Police say they believe the victim has traveled through the states of Indiana and Wisconsin between Feb. 4 and Feb. 6.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Milton at (570) 524-2662 and speak to Trooper Tyler Watson or Corporal Adrian Bordner.
