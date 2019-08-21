NJ woman, 2 children reported missing, endangered

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WHTM) – Police in New Jersey are searching for a woman and her two children and believe they could be in Pennsylvania.

The Gloucester Township police department says Avery Millwood, 9, Imahnee Millwood, 14, and their mother Kimyette Brown, 31, were last seen in a dark blue 2017 Ford Escape with a Pennsylvania registration of KXS 7804.

Brown and the children are possibly in the area of the 4300 block of North Franklin Street in Philadelphia, but police are putting people in Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, Lancaster, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties on alert.

Police believe the three are at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Brown or the Millwood children should call 911 or Gloucester Township police at 856-228-4500.