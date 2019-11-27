New law paves way for online training of firefighters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a law to make firefighter training more accessible and affordable through online courses.

Senate Bill 146 ensures that online training is voluntary and free to both career and volunteer firefighters. All available courses will be listed online and developed under the leadership of the state fire commissioner.

Supporters of the legislation say training requirements are often cited as a barrier to recruitment and retention, particularly for volunteers, because they can be costly and time-consuming, often demanding travel and time away from work and family.