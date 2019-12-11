New law to enhance ‘Do Not Call’ list takes effect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new law to reduce the number of telemarketing calls received by Pennsylvanians has taken effect.

Act 73 of 2019 gives people the option to permanently register their phone numbers on Pennsylvania’s Do Not Call list. Previously, phone numbers had to be re-registered every five years.

For the first time, businesses can add their numbers to the Do Not Call list.

In addition, the bill prohibits telephone solicitation on legal holidays, and it states that robocalls must have an “opt-out” at the beginning of each call.

People who want to register a phone number on the Do Not Call list can do so by visiting the state attorney general’s website.