New museum in Gettysburg features 200+ years of military, firearms history

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Opened on Memorial Day, The Lomas Center Museum in Gettysburg features military and firearms history through the years. Focusing on American history, over 200 years, including original examples of firearms issued to the United States Military, are on display.

Get the latest news, weather and breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Currently on display for visitors to see is Gun No. 1, the first rifled cannon to be accepted into the U.S. Military and one of only three cannons in Gettysburg that is documented to have been in Gettysburg during the battle in July 1863.

Most of the display is from the private collection of George Lomas, who died five years ago.

“We encourage everybody that hasn’t come to see us, to do so,” Matthew Hewson, curator and director of the Lomas Center, said. “We have a great opportunity to learn about American history through its firearms and its material culture, the things that were left behind.”

To see more on The Lomas Center Museum, visit their Facebook page by clicking here. The museum is open Thursday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or by appointment.