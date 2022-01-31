New nursing skilled facilities set to help Pa. health care workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For health care workers struggling to take care of those with COVID, the State is rolling out a new initiative to relieve some of that stress.

At the Capitol, Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter announced a new plan to open four nursing skilled facilities this will not only help the health care workers but also the patients who need medical assistance.

“It goes without saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has been and continues to remain a complex public health emergency that has affected every facet of life,” PEMA Director Randy Padfield said.

Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, hospitals across the State have been impacted and are straining to keep up with the demand in helping patients get better.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

To combat overcrowding hospitals, Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter revealed four new regional health support sites.

“At the department of health, we are in constant communication with hospitals health systems and frontline health care workers our team will continue those meetings to evaluate the success of these initiatives,” Klinepeter said.

These sites will be located in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, along with Hollidaysburg and Sligo.

Relief teams will help create about 30 additional beds at these locations to allow more patients to be treated.

The U.S. National Guard will also play a crucial role with more than 60 guard members helping with non-clinical duties.

“Since our long-term care facility mission began in April of 2020, Pennsylvania National Guard has conducted about 180 staffing support missions and has provided some form of assistance to more than 160 long-term care facilities,” Major General with the United States National Guard Mark Schindler said.

Teams are initially set to stay in their assigned locations for about 90-days.

Klinepeter says this timeframe is flexible and can adjust based on the needs of each community.

“The types of individuals who will go to these facilities are individuals that the hospitals and their personal physician or clinician has determinedly clearing indicated to no longer be in the hospital and they do still require skilled nursing services,” Klinepeter said.

The health department says this is a collaborative effort and the initiative will begin in about 7 to 10 days.