New Pa. emergency assistance program to help with rental and utility bills

Starting Thursday, utility companies across Pennsylvania will once again be able to shut off service to people who have fallen behind on their bills, but there’s help available.

The emergency rental assistance program is aimed at helping millions of Pennsylvanians facing eviction or losing their utility services. The state received about $847 million from the federal government for the program for all 67 counties. It’s a way for people who need it to get up to a year’s worth of help for past-due or future rent and utility payments.

“This program is a big deal. It has the potential to stabilize the lives of millions of Pennsylvanians in vulnerable housing situations,” said Teresa Miller, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary.

abc27 News spoke with a Lancaster County woman who has four kids and hasn’t been able to pay her rent or utilities since December. The county is prioritizing people like her, who are most at risk of eviction or losing power and heat. Officials have gotten a lot of applications, and may not get through all of them before Thursday, but they’ll do as much as they can.

“So it’s key that we can communicate with the utility providers, let them know, and then we’ll be able to tell them they are eligible and we’ll avert the shut-off,” said Justin Eby, Deputy Executive Director for Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities.

There are several eligibility requirements.

“A household must be responsible to pay rent on a residential property and meet each of the following criteria, one or more people within the household must have qualified for unemployment benefits, had a decrease in income, had increased household costs or experienced other financial hardship,” Secretary Miller said.

Additionally, people must have been at risk of going homeless, among other criteria. In some counties, you can apply online through the COMPASS website, but in others, you have to go directly to your county authorities.

This program is set to last until September 2022.