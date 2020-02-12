New Pennsylvania fund covers therapy, counseling in sexual abuse cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Victims of sexual assault in Pennsylvania can now file claims to cover costs of therapy and counseling under a law signed last year to reform the statute of limitations in childhood abuse cases.

The claim process was enacted as part of Act 87 of 2019 and is for victims of childhood and adult sexual abuse.

In addition to eliminating time limits for criminal prosecution and extending time limits for lawsuits, the law provides counseling benefits from the Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund, even if victims never reported the assault to police or other authorities.

A victim who was 18 or older at the time of abuse is potentially eligible for up to $5,000 in counseling services. A victim who was under 18 when the crime occurred is potentially eligible for up to $10,000 in counseling services.

Counseling services include mental health therapy performed by or under the supervision of a psychiatrist, psychologist, licensed professional counselor, or licensed social worker.

To be considered for an award under the claim process, victims must first submit a completed Sexual Assault Counseling Claim form to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.